Analysts Anticipate Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.45 Billion

Analysts expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to announce $6.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.48 billion and the lowest is $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree posted sales of $6.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year sales of $26.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.08 billion to $26.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $27.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.23 billion to $27.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dollar Tree.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.29.

In related news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 899 shares in the company, valued at $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at $1,957,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 5.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,722,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,103,000 after purchasing an additional 88,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth $3,115,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 951,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,924,000 after buying an additional 25,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $12.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.88. The stock had a trading volume of 443,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,760. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.08. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $120.37.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar Tree (DLTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.