Analysts Anticipate Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report $1.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50. Darden Restaurants posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 192.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis.

DRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.96.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded down $1.76 on Thursday, hitting $148.40. The stock had a trading volume of 55,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $81.99 and a one year high of $150.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 102.09%.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $735,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,045,722.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $785,009.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,013.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,338 shares of company stock valued at $19,961,877. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,134,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,063,499,000 after purchasing an additional 197,779 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,741,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,354,616,000 after purchasing an additional 928,228 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $786,638,000 after purchasing an additional 94,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,330,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,871,000 after purchasing an additional 232,619 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

