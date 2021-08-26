Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Increases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,103 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.2% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,321 shares of company stock worth $9,879,906. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $5.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $650.86. 26,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,254,470. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $611.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $661.06. The company has a market cap of $310.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $607.84.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.