Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Grows Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,856 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 19.8% in the second quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 7,287 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.5% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 29,453 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 4.6% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.3% in the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 3,668 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 35.9% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 51,982 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,031,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKE. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

NYSE NKE traded down $3.12 on Thursday, reaching $166.72. The company had a trading volume of 100,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,354,121. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.78. The company has a market capitalization of $263.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.21 and a 52 week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

