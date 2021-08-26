Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Cuts Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,015 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services comprises 1.9% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. owned about 0.05% of Discover Financial Services worth $17,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,889,000 after buying an additional 807,307 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 121.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,987,000 after purchasing an additional 115,807 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 9.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,653,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,140,000 after purchasing an additional 325,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 9,019.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,191,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.41.

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $458,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,527. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.