Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Acquires Shares of 90,327 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 90,327 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.46. 108,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,220,528. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $35.82 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.66.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.03.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

