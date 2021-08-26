Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMP. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at $197,054,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,424,000 after buying an additional 757,062 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,513,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,216,000 after buying an additional 225,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,081,410,000 after buying an additional 211,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 10.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,136,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,820,000 after buying an additional 204,250 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.94.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $272.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.82 and a fifty-two week high of $274.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.27. The company has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.68.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

