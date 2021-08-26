Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $254.94.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $272.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.27. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $141.82 and a 52-week high of $274.22.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,463,000 after buying an additional 662,711 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,513,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,216,000 after buying an additional 225,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,646,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,562,000 after buying an additional 131,907 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,178,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,140,000 after buying an additional 41,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,904,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,641,000 after buying an additional 34,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

