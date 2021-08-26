American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Price Target Cut to $25.00

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 142.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.39.

American Well stock opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. American Well has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a PE ratio of -4.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Well will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $154,732.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 708,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,420,044.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $341,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,439,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,001,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,779. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Well by 286.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,518,000 after buying an additional 8,397,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Well by 149.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,669,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191,212 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,653,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,807 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Well by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,792 shares during the last quarter. 27.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

