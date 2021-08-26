American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Software had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.27%.

American Software stock opened at $23.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $778.55 million, a P/E ratio of 97.59 and a beta of 0.50. American Software has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $28.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMSWA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. American Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other news, Director Thomas L. V. Newberry sold 29,820 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $741,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valerie Paige King sold 4,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $90,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,571. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Software stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,098 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of American Software worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

