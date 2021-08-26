Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.00.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Ambarella alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $146,508.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,796.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,614 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 677.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,758,000 after purchasing an additional 622,847 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 562.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 540,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,655,000 after purchasing an additional 459,131 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 3,702.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,140,000 after purchasing an additional 418,426 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,300,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 12.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,182,000 after purchasing an additional 356,345 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $99.20 on Thursday. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $46.99 and a fifty-two week high of $137.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.04. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.