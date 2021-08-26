Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alumina from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

OTCMKTS:AWCMY opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.84. Alumina has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $5.97.

Alumina Ltd. engages in the business of bauxite mining and alumina refining. It also focuses on investing in selected aluminium smelting operations. The company was founded on December 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

