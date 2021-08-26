Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

ALT has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley dropped their price target on Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter worth $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Altimmune by 2,032.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter worth about $99,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALT stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 50,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,034. The company has a market capitalization of $565.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.17. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.61.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.10). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 1,093.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

