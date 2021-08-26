Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Increased by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.1% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $16.35 on Wednesday, hitting $2,841.58. The stock had a trading volume of 789,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,207. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,597.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,843.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

