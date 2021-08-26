Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Increased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $68,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 32.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL stock traded up $16.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,841.58. 789,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,843.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,605.79. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

