Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.6% of Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $3.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,838.56. The stock had a trading volume of 21,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,207. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,605.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,843.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.