Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Lowered by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.0% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,839.88. The company had a trading volume of 13,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,207. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,843.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,605.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

