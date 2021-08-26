Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Market Cap Hits $176.91 Million

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 26th. Over the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. Alpaca Finance has a total market cap of $176.91 million and $35.84 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be bought for $1.25 or 0.00002648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00051386 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.44 or 0.00121750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.80 or 0.00154322 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,135.27 or 0.99913772 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $483.44 or 0.01024763 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.78 or 0.06672423 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Coin Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpaca Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpaca Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

