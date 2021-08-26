Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 230 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $106.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.14. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.33 and a fifty-two week high of $107.99.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.