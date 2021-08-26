Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 188 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,007.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 861,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $393,348,000 after acquiring an additional 784,070 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,784,871,000 after acquiring an additional 566,814 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 796,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,898,000 after acquiring an additional 451,134 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 956,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $436,555,000 after buying an additional 361,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4,689.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 323,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock opened at $548.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $524.32. The company has a market cap of $215.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $401.07 and a 1 year high of $560.70.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMO. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

