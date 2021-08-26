Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 1,872 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,940 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $54.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

