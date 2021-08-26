Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Lowers Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 21.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,026 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Target were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth $36,000. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,744 shares of company stock worth $27,956,684. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $251.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.52. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $143.38 and a 1-year high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Target announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

