Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 264.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.26.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $134.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.94 and a twelve month high of $135.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.62.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

