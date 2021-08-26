Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000.

VUG opened at $303.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.85 and a fifty-two week high of $303.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $293.06.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

