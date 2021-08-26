AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) in a research report released on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

ALVR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlloVir from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AlloVir from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of AlloVir stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. AlloVir has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $48.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.23.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Research analysts forecast that AlloVir will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALVR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AlloVir by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,373,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,530,000 after buying an additional 558,523 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AlloVir by 6,076.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after purchasing an additional 490,427 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,284,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AlloVir by 826.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 280,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 250,039 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of AlloVir by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,425,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,147,000 after acquiring an additional 245,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

