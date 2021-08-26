Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 221,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $6,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WSC. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at $760,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 526.2% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 287,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after buying an additional 241,671 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,764.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 203,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 192,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $1,082,170.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,576.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 17,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $496,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,138,443 shares of company stock valued at $614,357,170 over the last three months. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WSC opened at $28.67 on Thursday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 68.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.96.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

