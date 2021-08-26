Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,930 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $6,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,117,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,087,000 after buying an additional 325,565 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,248,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Italy increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,043,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,431,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,652,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,921,000 after purchasing an additional 290,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,588,000 after purchasing an additional 723,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $217.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.07. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $176.03 and a 1 year high of $233.66. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

RACE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.78.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

