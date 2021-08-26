Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 19,500 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 500.0% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 38.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 86.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.77. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 3.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $40,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,810,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,318 shares of company stock worth $982,104 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

