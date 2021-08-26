Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.06% of Heritage Commerce worth $7,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 31,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $52,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,312.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.19. The stock has a market cap of $676.12 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage Commerce Corp has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $12.65.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 27.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.54%.

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

