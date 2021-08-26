Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,117 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Under Armour by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Under Armour by 4.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in Under Armour by 59.0% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 10,379 shares during the period. Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter valued at $2,812,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 198.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,141,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after buying an additional 758,601 shares during the period. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Under Armour from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.32.

Under Armour stock opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.86. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

