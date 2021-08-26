Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 5,855 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.21% of American States Water worth $6,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in American States Water by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American States Water by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in American States Water in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in American States Water by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $53,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Anderson sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $580,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,362.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,922 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on American States Water in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

AWR opened at $89.09 on Thursday. American States Water has a 12-month low of $69.25 and a 12-month high of $92.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.55. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.05.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 62.66%.

