ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ALLETE presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of NYSE ALE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.32. The company had a trading volume of 220,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.49. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $49.91 and a 1 year high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.04.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.90 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.22%.

In other news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of ALLETE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $226,083.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ALLETE stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,051 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of ALLETE worth $19,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

