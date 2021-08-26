Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

ALLK has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Allakos in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 target price for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.11.

ALLK stock opened at $84.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.49. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $75.41 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Allakos will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Adam Tomasi sold 642 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $57,946.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total value of $1,372,582.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,194 shares of company stock valued at $5,333,633. 34.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Allakos by 7.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Allakos by 2.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Allakos by 13.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allakos by 2.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

