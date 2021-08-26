Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Sets New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $30.70 and last traded at $30.05, with a volume of 1433687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.25.

Specifically, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,197. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALKS shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -76.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,237,000 after purchasing an additional 325,610 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the second quarter worth approximately $6,623,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Alkermes by 98.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,073,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,316,000 after acquiring an additional 531,450 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Alkermes by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 997,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,470,000 after acquiring an additional 126,390 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Alkermes by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 772,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

