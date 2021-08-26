Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) PT Raised to C$59.00 at Raymond James

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Raymond James to C$59.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ATD.B. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$65.00 target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.53.

Shares of ATD.B stock traded down C$0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$50.85. 131,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,963. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$36.03 and a twelve month high of C$52.28.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

