Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Short Interest Update

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 184,600 shares, an increase of 638.4% from the July 29th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 564,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGNPF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.08. 59,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,454. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of nonÂ-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, and acute lung injury associated with COVID-19 in Canada and Australia.

