Alexis Le-Quoc Sells 257,520 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 257,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $33,802,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 36,320 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $4,737,217.60.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 277,984 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $35,167,755.84.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $135.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -797.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $137.66.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Datadog by 36.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,577,000 after buying an additional 5,600,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,519,000 after buying an additional 1,073,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,780,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,472,000 after buying an additional 561,531 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Datadog by 311.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,467,000 after buying an additional 8,154,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,755,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,071,000 after acquiring an additional 305,119 shares during the period. 50.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DDOG. began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.24.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

