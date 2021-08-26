Alan S. Mckim Sells 25,000 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Clean Harbors stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,496. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.75.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLH shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 69.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,797,000 after buying an additional 82,974 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at $1,304,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 165.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after buying an additional 50,043 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Clean Harbors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 48,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

