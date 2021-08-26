Alan S. Mckim Sells 25,000 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Clean Harbors stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,496. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.75.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 69.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,797,000 after buying an additional 82,974 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at $1,304,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 165.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after buying an additional 50,043 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Clean Harbors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 48,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.
Clean Harbors Company Profile
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.