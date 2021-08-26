Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Akoustis Technologies were worth $12,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $8.86 on Thursday. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.40.

AKTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akoustis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $69,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,248 shares of company stock valued at $132,743. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

