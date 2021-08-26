Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

AKTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,300. Akoustis Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.68.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $69,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 14,248 shares of company stock worth $132,743 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,384,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $634,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $843,000. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.