Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.40.
AKTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.
Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,300. Akoustis Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.68.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,384,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $634,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $843,000. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Akoustis Technologies
Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.
