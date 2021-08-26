Akash Network (AKT) Price Tops $3.02

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 26th. During the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for $3.02 or 0.00006398 BTC on major exchanges. Akash Network has a market cap of $228.40 million and $1.83 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Akash Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00051899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00125524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.08 or 0.00157000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,243.53 or 1.00118370 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.49 or 0.01035209 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,033.00 or 0.06427525 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 153,889,906 coins and its circulating supply is 75,654,332 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.