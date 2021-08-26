Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 551.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 87.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,208 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $306,818,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 637.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,134,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,158,000 after purchasing an additional 980,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6,748.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 844,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,801,000 after purchasing an additional 832,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $2,900,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,932.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $575,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 361,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,000,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,117,702 shares of company stock valued at $455,719,640 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABNB opened at $160.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.23. The company has a market cap of $100.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.33. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABNB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.06.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.