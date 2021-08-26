Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $269.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.24.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

