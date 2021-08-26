AIOZ Network (AIOZ) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.17 Million

AIOZ Network (CURRENCY:AIOZ) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. AIOZ Network has a market cap of $27.62 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AIOZ Network has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One AIOZ Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AIOZ Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00053669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00054300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $362.43 or 0.00768734 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.28 or 0.00098163 BTC.

AIOZ Network Profile

AIOZ Network (CRYPTO:AIOZ) is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,008,220 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

Buying and Selling AIOZ Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIOZ Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AIOZ Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AIOZ Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AIOZ Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AIOZ Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.