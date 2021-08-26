Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Receives $54.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Agora alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Agora by 226.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,589,000 after buying an additional 1,860,934 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Agora by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,533,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,287,000 after buying an additional 428,532 shares during the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Agora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,686,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agora by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,003,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,542 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Agora by 1,788.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,747,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agora stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $29.52. 799,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,127. Agora has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $114.96. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.78 and a beta of -0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.79.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. Agora had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agora will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.