Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in A. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $138,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,512.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,161,694.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $173.30 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.76 and a 52-week high of $173.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.19. The company has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on A. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.77.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

