Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,912 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $14,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.1% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 203,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,133,000 after acquiring an additional 13,494 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 10.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 164,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,346,000 after purchasing an additional 16,234 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 17.8% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $138,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,512.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,161,694.

Several research firms have commented on A. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.77.

Shares of A stock opened at $173.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.19. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.76 and a 52 week high of $173.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.