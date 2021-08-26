Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.57. Agenus reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 264.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.84). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Agenus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Agenus by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 13,334 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Agenus by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 306,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 12,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agenus stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,478. Agenus has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

