Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s stock price rose 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.13 and last traded at $6.10. Approximately 3,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 863,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $648.69 million, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.68.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 37.87% and a negative net margin of 88.48%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 65,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 32.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 41,612 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 7.5% during the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 288,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 49.0% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 770,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 253,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

