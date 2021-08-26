Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s stock price rose 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.13 and last traded at $6.10. Approximately 3,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 863,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $648.69 million, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.68.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 65,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 32.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 41,612 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 7.5% during the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 288,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 49.0% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 770,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 253,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.
About Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)
Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.
Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.