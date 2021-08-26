Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 145 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,096 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLK. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the software company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 520.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,101 shares of the software company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 33,802 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,576 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the software company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the software company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $155.02 on Thursday. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.28 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.79. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The company had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Splunk from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.81.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $89,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $211,587.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,791. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

